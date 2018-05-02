You could drink and dine along the water this spring and summer — or on it.

From schooners to floating barges, here are the vessels welcoming New Yorkers aboard for booze and bites.

A barge celebrating the city's maritime history Stuff yourself with adobo chicken tacos (three for $12) and tugboat nachos ($10), and work it all off with a stand-up paddle boarding or kayak lesson. Relax afterwards with A Buck Roams in Harlem ($12) in your hand, a corn whiskey drink enhanced with strawberry, lemon and ginger. If you time your visit right, you also can hop aboard a visiting schooner, whaler or tug boat. Opening early in May, Milton Street by the East River, Greenpoint, thebrooklynbarge.com

The city's largest wooden vessel, hand-built in 1942 This oyster bar aboard the historic hand-built wooden schooner, the Sherman Zwicker, will transport you back to New York in the 19th century, when "oyster barges" lined the Manhattan waterfront. Find a fresh selection of East Coast and West Coast oysters, including a couple of varieties harvested around New York ($3-$4), and small plates of sea scallops, burrata and the like. Specialty cocktails ($15-$16), wine and craft beer are also on board. And you can see Lady Liberty from here. Open for the season, Pier 25, Hudson River Park, grandbanks.org

A 1920s racing schooner The lifelong sailors behind Grand Banks expanded their fleet with Pilot, a historic boat docked at Pier 6 in Brooklyn Bridge Park. The seasonal restaurant promises a selection of local, East and West Coast oysters, as well as exotic takes on ceviche and po' boy sandwiches. In addition to wine and beer, there's nautical-themed cocktails, like Life at Sea, a mix of vodka, blackberries, mint and lime, and Fisher's Country Club, a gin drink with grapefruit, lemon, seltzer and Peychaud's bitters. Dine with a view of the downtown Manhattan skyline, the Brooklyn Bridge and New York Harbor. Opening mid-May, Pier 6, Brooklyn Bridge Park, pilotbrooklyn.com

A 1920s pleasure yacht Brunch aboard the Shearwater Classic and picture yourself living the luxe Gatsby life. On Sundays at 11 a.m., the ship invites passengers for a two-hour champagne brunch sail ($95 for adults, $45 for children ages 3 to 12) that includes a buffet and open champagne bar. Wash down pastries, smoked salmon and quiches with unlimited mimosas, while you take in views of the Manhattan skyline and Statue of Liberty. Sailing begins May 11, North Cove Marina at Brookfield Place, south side,manhattanbysail.com

A floating railroad barge You'll find the Pier 66 Maritime Bar & Grill, a West Side destination for day drinking, on the floating barge docked near West 26th Street. On deck, order up buckets of Corona beers, pitchers of white sangria and glasses of rosé, as well as classic bar foods -- smoked wings, burgers -- and seafood selections like fish 'n' chips and steamed littleneck clams. Moored alongside the barge is the Lightship Frying Pan, a historic steel vessel rescued from the bottom of Chesapeake Bay; explore it while waiting for a table to open up. Open for the season when weather allows, Pier 66, Hudson River Park, fryingpan.com