The couple behind the Brooklyn pizzeria Emily always imagined they’d write a cookbook when they were more established. With five locations and counting, the timing seems to be right.

“Emily: The Cookbook,” out Tuesday, shares recipes from Emily and Matthew Hyland’s Clinton Hill hot spot, which opened in 2014 and has since added an outpost in the West Village. It also features Detroit-style pizza from its Williamsburg spinoff, Emmy Squared, which now has additional locations in the East Village and Nashville.

There are favorites like The Colony, a round pie topped with pepperoni and pickled jalapeños; the signature Emily, with honey, pistachios and truffle cheese; Detroit-style square pies; and a whole chapter just for the Emmy Burger, which helped put them on the map.

“We wanted the recipes to stay true to what we do here and what our philosophy is,” says Matthew, the chef behind the restaurants. “Everything I cook is very personal. I try to draw from things from my childhood and places I’ve been.”

That means ingredients inspired by comfort foods like Chinese and Indian takeout and delivery pizza, and dishes that pay homage to the couple’s favorite restaurants, like Modern Apizza and the Colony Grill in Connecticut. There are also pies, desserts and cocktails named after friends, family and regulars, like the Luca, a pie for Matthew’s mentor, Luca Arrigoni of Brooklyn’s Sottocasa.

“The stories of how all the pieces got their names — that’s been such an important part of the plotline,” Emily says. “That’s really close to my heart.”

The restaurants benefit from wood-fired ovens when making their round pies. But the cookbook is full of tips for home cooks using conventional ovens that don’t get as searingly hot. A classic trick for Matthew when making pies at home is to put the broiler on when the oven hits 550 degrees and to put the pie close to the broiler.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It makes your own tiny pizza oven in your home oven,” he says.

His other pro tip? Don’t overtop the pies.

“I think that’s a classic rookie mistake,” the chef says. “Don’t put too much cheese on. Don’t put too many pepperonis on. It will weigh down the pizza and make it hard to move. It just needs to be balanced. I love as much cheese as possible, but it doesn’t necessarily make for a better pizza.”

Since bringing on a strategic partner to help open new locations and expand to Nashville, Matthew has been able to focus more on the culinary side of things, while Emily — a fixture at the front of the house when the restaurant Emily first opened — has been pursuing her yoga passion.

The couple also has yet another location in the works: a new grilled pizza concept, Violet, inspired in part by Rhode Island’s Al Forno, is slated to open by mid-November in the East Village.

“We’re opening an homage to Rhode Island — Emily and I met there, and we spent a lot of time eating the cuisine there,” Matthew says. “The recipes come from what I remember liking being young and how I want to interpret that into a restaurant dish.”

More locations out of state may be in the works for the couple, and possibly new concepts.

“I always wanted to open a Tex-Mex place, like queso and fajitas,” Matthew says. “But that’s my next goal in a few years.”