Cake holds memories of special occasions, like birthdays and weddings. For Maira Kalman, there’s also the chocolate cake her mother made to soothe her broken heart at 16, the lemon pound cake she makes on the regular, and the very first cake she remembers eating — a chocolate cake on her aunt’s terrace in Tel Aviv on a summer visit.

“The wonderful thing about cake is it really is connected to so many moments — not just celebratory moments, but moments of heartache,” the Greenwich Village artist said. “There are many moments when cake enters into the story.”

In new book “Cake” (out April 10, $25, Penguin Press), Kalman collaborated with friend and food writer Barbara Scott-Goodman for a colorful meditation on the dessert. Kalman (whose books include “Beloved Dog,” “And the Pursuit of Happiness” and “The Principles of Uncertainty”) provided the memories and illustrations and Scott-Goodman the 17 recipes and baking tips for a resulting book that is part memoir, part cookbook.

“It was a very serious process where we had a lot of very important decisions to make, like which glaze is best for lemon pound cake,” Kalman, 68, joked. “We had the weight of the world on our shoulders and in our mouths.”

Growing up in Riverdale, Kalman has fond memories of getting mocha cream cake at Mother’s Bake Shop, which closed in 2016 after more than 60 years in the neighborhood.

Nowadays she’s prone to popping into nearby Breads Bakery for rugelach or having coffee and a sweet after walking around Central Park at Bouchon Bakery & Café in the Time Warner Center.

“I walk into almost every bakery I pass just to see the design of the cakes and the people that are shopping and the white boxes and the string,” Kalman said. “I love the whole sense of it.”

She doesn’t bake much herself, save for “a lot of lemon pound cake.”

“Lemon pound cake and cheesecake are probably the two cakes that represent cake-dom for me,” she said.

The book has recipes for both, along with classics such as carrot cake, honey cake and a plum torte, and had approachability in mind.

“I like that they’re reasonable to make,” she said. “It’s not some huge, complicated adventure.”