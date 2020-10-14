NoMad Piazza offers deals and specials as outdoor dining continues into the fall

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York restauranteurs are giving NYC residents deals and specials at NoMad Piazza this fall.

Located on Broadway between 25th Street and 31st Street, NoMad Piazza is a vibrant destination where foodies enjoy a variety of distinctive cuisines from some of New York’s best-known restaurants, as well as opportunities for shopping. Their new program Fall For NoMad Piazza was created after Mayor de Blasio’s announcement that New York City’s Open Restaurants program will be permanent, making the Piazza a year-round destination.

Over the summer, NoMad Piazza became a bustling location for outdoor dining after the Open Streets initiative to allow for greater social distancing across the five boroughs. Now, the piazza is set up for New Yorkers to get the full fall experience.

NoMad Piazza has launched a website to show where shop owners and establishments along NoMad Piazza are serving up seasonal offerings on culinary delights, unique shopping, and experiential services. Participating restaurants include:

BlackBarn

The Breslin

Casa Nomad

Chelsea Flea

Dr. Lauren Becker

Fellow Barber

Heyday

Il Fiorista

Izakaya NoMad

Kew Management

Luminary

Maison Ten

Memories of New York

Noir et Blanc

Num Pang

Rizzoli Bookstore

Standard Dose

the thrify HoG

WANT Apothecary

Woodpecker Pizza Bar & Grill by David Burke

For more information, visit experiencenomad.com/nomad-piazza.