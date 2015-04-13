Celebrate 10 years of Sprinkles with FREE cupcakes Monday

The best frosting flavor? Free!

Sprinkles, creator of the infamous cupcake ATM and reported founders of the world’s first dedicated cupcake bakery is celebrating 10 years of business in the best possible way — with free cupcakes!

On Monday, April 13th, stop by Sprinkles Cupcakes’ NYC locations at 780 Lexington Ave. or 225 Liberty St. (in Brookfield Place) for a free celebratory dessert!

Sprinkles will also be debuting a festive funfetti-style birthday sprinkle cupcake today, along with limited flavors including lemon meringue and apple cinnamon.

Pro tip: if you sign up for Sprinkles’ birthday club you can also get a free cupcake on your own birthday!