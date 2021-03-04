City announces 50 'Learning Bridges' sites have received broadband upgrades | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter to stay informed of all the latest news you need to stay informed on politics and the 2021 elections in your backyard and across NYC

City officials announced Thursday 50 of the five borough’s “Learning Bridges” childcare sites have received wifi upgrades.

The expanded access to broadband comes as the result of a public-private partnership with the city and The Information Technology Disaster Resource Center, The Rockefeller Foundation, Zoom, the Cielo Scholarship Foundation, and Education SuperHighway, a nonprofit organization that connects classrooms to high-speed internet.

The 50 sites selected for broadband upgrades are all housed in New York House Authority facilities which City Hall claims will improve internet access for 12,000 young people and adults in addition to “thousands of community members” able to connect to free Wi-Fi hotspots at 30 of the locations provided by ITDRC, the city says.

“Supporting our students as they navigate distance learning is critical, and connectivity is key,” said Mayor de Blasio. “These community centers will be hubs for Internet access, and I am grateful for our partners for working with us to get this done.”

“Learning Bridges” was set up last year to provide working public school parents with children in pre-K through the eighth grade with free childcare on remote learning days. The program has been severely underused since rollout began last fall. Despite Mayor de Blasio setting a goal of 100,000 seats by the end of 2020, only 56,000 seats have been offered to families, according to City Hall.

Last month, the city decided to open up “Learning Bridges” for remote-only students in order to help the changing needs of families amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

De Blasio announced in January and again earlier this week plans to invest $157 million in contracts with telecommunication companies in order to expand high-speed internet access across the city. Under the plan, de Blasio hopes to reach up to 600,000 New York City residents with shoddy or non-existent wifi in the 33 neighborhoods hardest hit by the pandemic including 200,000 in NYCHA buildings.

The following centers have received upgrades:

BRONX

Melrose* BronxWorks 286 East 156 Street

Butler* Directions For Our Youth (DFOY) 1368 Webster Avenue

Edenwald Mosholu Montefiore Community Center (MCCC) 1150 East 229 Street

Marble Hill Mosholu Montefiore Community Center (MMCC) 5365 Broadway

Boston Secor* Mosholu Montefiore Community Center (MMCC) 3540 Bivona Street

Davidson* SoBro 1221 Prospect Avenue

Fort Independence* Mosholu Montefiore Community Center (MMCC) 3350 Bailey Avenue

BROOKLYN

Glenwood* Flatbush Development Corporation (FDC) 5816 Farragut Road

Marcus Garvey* Research Foundation of CUNY 20 Amboy Street

Surfside HeartShare St. Vincent’s 2923 West 28 Street

Carey Garden* HeartShare St. Vincent’s 2315 Surf Avenue

Bushwick-Hylan Grand Street Settlement 50 Humboldt Street

Williamsburg Grand Street Settlement 195 Graham Avenue

Cooper Park* Coalition of Children and Family Services 76 Kingsland Avenue

Kingsborough* Flatbush Development Corporation (FDC) 129 Kingsborough 1st Walk

Lafayette Grand Street Settlement 442 Dekalb Avenue

Taylor‐Wythe* El Puente 80 Clymer Street

Albany CAMBA 164 Troy Avenue

Atlantic Terminal* University Settlement 501 Carlton Avenue

Boulevard CAMBA 726 Stanley Avenue

Howard CAMBA 90 Watkins Street

Sheepshead Bay CAMBA 3679 Nostrand Avenue

Brevoort CAMBA 280 Ralph Avenue

Penn-Wortman CAMBA 895 Pennsylvania Avenue

Williams Plaza* El Puente 323 Roebling Street

O’Dwyer Gardens* Brooklyn Community Services (BCS) 2945 West 33 Street

Langston Hughes* Research Foundation of CUNY 301 Sutter Avenue

Tilden* Research Foundation of CUNY 630 Mother Gaston Boulevard

Breukelen* Police Athletic League (PAL) 715 East 105 Street

Independence Towers* El Puente 114 Taylor Street

Van Dyke* Research Foundation of CUNY 392 Blake Avenue

MANHATTAN

Manhattanville* Graham Windham 530 West 133 Street

Clinton* Supportive Children’s Advocacy Network (SCAN) 120 East 110 Street

Johnson Supportive Children’s Advocacy Network (SCAN) 1833 Lexington Avenue

King Towers* Supportive Children’s Advocacy Network (SCAN) 2 West 115 Street

East River* SCAN-New York Volunteer Parent-Aides Association, Inc. (SCAN) 404 East 105 Street

Drew Hamilton The Children’s Village 220 West 143 Street Manhattan

Dyckman* Children’s Arts & Science Workshops, Inc. (CASW) 3782 Tenth Avenue

Baruch Grand Street Settlement 605 FDR Drive Manhattan

Polo Police Athletic League (PAL) 3005 Frederick Douglass Boulevard

Rutgers Grand Street Settlement 200 Madison Street

Grant* Mosholu Montefiore Community Center (MMCC) 1301 Amsterdam Avenue

QUEENS

Astoria* HANAC 4-05 Astoria Boulevard

Ravenswood* Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement 35-40 21 Street

Ocean Bay* Child Center of NY 57-10 Beach Channel Drive

South Jamaica II Southern Queens Park Association (SQPA) 109-04 160 Street

STATEN ISLAND

Todt Hill* Jewish Community Center (JCC) of Staten Island 255 Westwood Avenue

South Beach United Activities Unlimited (UAU) 155 Norway Avenue

Gerard Carter* Jewish Community Center (JCC) of Staten Island 230 Broad Street

West Brighton I United Activities Unlimited (UAU) 230 Broadway