Can You Bet on the Presidential Race? Here’s How To Get Started

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Many people want to know: Can you bet on the presidential race?

Yes, you can! And it’s incredibly easy to do on Kalshi, a legal prediction market for U.S. citizens.

Kalshi has already accepted a whopping $120 million in bets on the winner of the presidential race alone. And there will be much more by Election Day.

In fact, you can get a $20 bonus when you sign up with this link.

In early October, U.S. election betting became accessible on regulated platforms when a federal appeals court forced the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to lift its stay on election markets.

This regulatory change allowed Kalshi to launch its first official election-related prediction markets, giving Americans a secure, CFTC-regulated platform for legally engaging in election betting. Kalshi brings a new layer of transparency and excitement to the election process, allowing users to make real predictions on outcomes safely and legally.

Bet on the President With Kalshi

Of all the top prediction platforms, Kalshi is the ideal choice for betting on the 2024 presidential race. Its intuitive, user-friendly design works for both first-time users and experienced traders. As a CFTC-regulated platform, Kalshi is completely compliant with U.S. regulations, so you can focus on your predictions without worrying about compliance issues.

Current Election Betting Markets on Kalshi

Kalshi betting offers a wide variety of election-related markets, allowing you to wager on much more than just the presidential race including:

Who will win the U.S. Presidential Election?

Electoral College margin of victory

Who will control the House, Senate, and Presidency?

Which candidate will win the popular vote?

Who will win North Carolina in the presidential election?

Popular vote margin of victory in Pennsylvania

Which state will have the closest race?

Which party will control the House?

Which party will control the Senate?

And many more! If you think you know better than the odds, here’s your chance to bet real money on your opinions.

Simple Sign-Up Process

Ready to start? Here’s how to sign up for Kalshi in a few easy steps:

Go to Kalshi’s Website or download the app with this link Click “Sign Up.” You’ll find it in the top-right corner. Create Your Account. Enter your email, phone number, and choose a secure username and password. Fund Your Account. Select one of three deposit options:

Connect your bank account (next business days)

Deposit with crypto (USDC, immediate deposit)

Transfer via wire (3+ business days)

That’s it—you’re ready to start trading!

Kalshi is your go-to platform for U.S. election betting. With a legal framework, intuitive design, and a quick signup process, Kalshi brings the excitement of prediction markets to your fingertips.