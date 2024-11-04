Presidential betting odds: Get $20 in bonus bets with Kalshi

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

With less than 24 hours until Election Day, prediction markets are buzzing, and there’s still time to bet on current presidential odds.



What’s crazy is how much the election odds have shifted across prediction markets over the weekend. Here’s a look at the presidential betting odds at Kalshi.

Presidential Odds



Donald Trump: 56% (-127)

Kamala Harris: 44% (+127)

Presidential betting odds details

Currently, Kamala Harris is trading at $0.44 per share, while Donald Trump leads slightly at $0.56. These odds, however, have shifted dramatically in recent days. Five days ago, Harris shares were priced at $0.35, with Trump at $0.65. For anyone who bought Harris shares then, that’s nearly a 33% gain in less than a week!

To put it in perspective, the S&P 500’s annual return for 2023 was 26%—meaning this one trade on Harris could have yielded more than an entire year’s worth of traditional stock market gains in just five days.

Remember, presidential betting odds on prediction markets are reflected as a price on a scale from $0-1 that can also be translated into probabilities.

Record-breaking volumes

This year’s presidential race has shattered records on prediction platforms. Polymarket, one of the industry’s largest players, has already reached an astounding $3 billion in trading volume for its presidential market. Unfortunately, you can’t bet on Polymarket in the US.

Meanwhile, Kalshi—an official, CFTC-regulated platform—has seen $200 million bet on their presidential winner odds, not including millions across other 2024 election markets.

The numbers speak for themselves: people are flocking to prediction markets for a chance to monetize their election predictions.

How to bet on presidential odds

Unlike betting odds that you find across online sportsbooks, when you bet on Kalshi‘s presidential odds, you can actually sell your position before a winner is determined.

With the presidential election mere hours away, trade volume is expected to surge further as excitement and speculation drive market fluctuations. This heightened activity means that prices could fluctuate even more, presenting an ideal time to buy low and sell high. Prediction markets thrive on volatility, and with such a high-profile event, this election offers prime opportunities for profit.

