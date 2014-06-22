Alec Baldwin: Daughter Carmen is ‘very cared for’

Alec Baldwin showed off his softer side as a doting dad on Saturday night, as he and wife Hilaria Baldwin brought adorable baby Carmen to the opening of the East Hampton Public Library’s new children’s wing, which they donated more than $1 million to complete.

The hot-tempered actor said Carmen “wakes up every day happy,” due in part to her parents and their staff, who cater to the little girl’s every desire.

“She’s happy, happy, happy, but she has a staff of people, and we’re the heads of that staff, serving her every need all day long,” he told us. “She’s very cared for.”

About his 10-month old, he also said: “This kid is the most fun.”

–With Elisa DiStefano/News 12 Long Island reporting in the Hamptons. Follow Elisa on Twitter @ElisaDiStefano.