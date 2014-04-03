Quantcast
Alexa Ray Joel: I only had a nose job!

JULIE GORDON
April 3, 2014
She’s speaking out following speculation that she’s undergone multiple plastic surgeries.

Alexa Ray Joel is speaking out following speculation that she has undergone multiple plastic surgeries, saying she’s only had a nose job.

The daughter of Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley turned heads on Tuesday night when she debuted a very different, very sexy look while performing at Cafe Carlyle.

“I would just like to add that all of the continuously-circulating rumors that I have had extensive ‘face-work’ and undergone breast-augmentation surgery is simply and entirely 100% false,” Joel wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of herself from that night. “The only thing I have ever had done is my nose, which I have always been completely candid, honest, and open about.”

The 28-year-old continued: “Any visibly-positive alterations in terms of my public-image are an absolute and sole credit to my brilliant makeup-artist and stylist, @darlingcait … Who is a true beauty-wizard and visionary. (That, combined with the fact that I actually have a hearty dose of self-confidence now- which took me a little extra minute or so to find.) ; ).”

She also said she wished the press would focus on her music — not her appearance.

