Alexa Ray Joel: I only had a nose job!

Alexa Ray Joel is speaking out following speculation that she has undergone multiple plastic surgeries, saying she’s only had a nose job.

The daughter of Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley turned heads on Tuesday night when she debuted a very different, very sexy look while performing at Cafe Carlyle.

“I would just like to add that all of the continuously-circulating rumors that I have had extensive ‘face-work’ and undergone breast-augmentation surgery is simply and entirely 100% false,” Joel wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of herself from that night. “The only thing I have ever had done is my nose, which I have always been completely candid, honest, and open about.”

The 28-year-old continued: “Any visibly-positive alterations in terms of my public-image are an absolute and sole credit to my brilliant makeup-artist and stylist, @darlingcait … Who is a true beauty-wizard and visionary. (That, combined with the fact that I actually have a hearty dose of self-confidence now- which took me a little extra minute or so to find.) ; ).”

She also said she wished the press would focus on her music — not her appearance.