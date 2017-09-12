‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay talks future plans, shows off ring at NYFW

Are wedding bells chiming for recent ABC Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and her new beau Bryan Abasolo?

The “Bachelor” franchise loves nothing more than asking its suitors to return to TV to tie the knot not long after a public engagement. But there’s nothing in the works for Lindsay and her fiancé — yet.

“We are really happy,” Lindsay said at Badgley Mischka’s New York Fashion Week runway show at Skylight Clarkson Square in West SoHo Tuesday. The lawyer said she’s “finishing off my practice in Dallas and then we’re moving to California.”

Lindsay said that filming the show, which aired its 21st season finale in early August, wasn’t grueling, but, “it was emotional, and the days were long.”

Abasolo chimed in, “I don’t know how she did it. I was exhausted dating her and she had to date 30 guys.”

The finale saw Lindsay choosing between Abasolo and contestants Eric Bigger and Peter Kraus. The bling on her finger looked like she picked a winner.

A three-carat platinum teardrop ring with a halo and diamond-lined band, the Neil Lane pick was one of six the jeweler brought to Spain for Lyndsay’s suitors to choose from ahead of the final rose ceremony.

Lane told People that Lindsay had gushed about wanting a pear-shaped ring ahead of the engagement. “This was her fantasy ring,” Lane said. “Bryan lit up when he saw it.”

The “Bachelor” announced its next leading man, Arie Luyendyk Jr., who first appeared on Emily Maynard’s season in 2012, earlier this month.