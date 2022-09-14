Big Apple Buzz | New York Fashion Week takes center stage alongside celebs

Kim Kardashian was among quite a few famous celebrities attending Fendi’s New York Fashion Week 2022 show at the Hammerstein Ballroom, which celebrated the 25th anniversary of the luxury label’s legendary Baguette purse, reports E!

Sitting in the front row next to Sarah Jessica Parker, Kardashian wore a Fendi dress. Parker’s character on “Sex and the City,” Carrie Bradshaw, almost single-handedly made the Baguette bag a must-have for every fashionista who watched the HBO show.

In one episode where Carrie was mugged in 2020 at gunpoint, when the robber asked for her bag, Carrie answered, “It’s a Baguette.”

Other notable attendees at the Fendi show included LaLa Anthony, Winnie Harlow, Kate Moss, whose daughter, Lila Grace Moss Hack, walked in the show, and Christy Turlington…….

The Artists First Alliance, consisting of Baxter St. at CCNY, led by Michi Jigarjian and Jil Weinstock, NXTHVN, founded by Titus Kaphar and Jason Pice, and The Last Resort Artist Retreat fund by Derrick Adams gave a collaborative benefit on Sept. 9 at the Rockaway Hotel in Queens, where Public Enemy rap icon Chuck D featuring Black Thought performed.

The evening also featured a DJ set from R&B duo Lion Babe as well as performances by Kos Hacheros and The Acapulco Express, Mark Ronson and others. A source says Ronson danced and sang along to Chuck D, who told the crowd, “I’ve never seen s–t like this in the Rockaways.”…….

“America’s Got Talent” panelist Heidi Klum has been keeping busy in the Big Apple. Accompanied by her daughter Leni, Klum was seen shopping in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District on Sept. 8, reports OK!

The mother and daughter outing took place soon after Leni’s appearance on the cover of the latest issue of Hammer magazine.

Two days later, on Sept. 10, Klum and her former “Project Runway” co-star Tim Gunn were spotted at the Daily Front Row Media Awards at The Rainbow Room in Rockefeller Center. Doja Cat was also spotted at the Daily Front Row Media Awards……

According to People, the problems with Tampa Bay Buccaneer superstar quarterback Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen continued over the Labor Day weekend. While the former model took their children to a waterpark in Miami, Brady flew to New York where he went to his son Jack’s football practice. Brady shares Jack with Blue Bloods actress Bridget Moynahan…..

We Hear

Leonardo Di Caprio and Jared Leto attended the Revolve Party at Casa Cipriani on South Street on Sept. 10…….

Katie Holmes attended the Alice & Olivia fashion show in Manhattan where guests sipped Casa Sol Tequila cocktails on Sept. 10……

Sherri Shepherd, who recently relocated to the Big Apple to film her talk show “Sherri” in Chelsea, was thrilled to get her photo taken with Janet Jackson at the recent Harlem Fashion Row’s 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards at the General Grant National Memorial in Harlem. Jackson was presented with the Icon of the Year Award for her immense contribution to the music industry……