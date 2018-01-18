This chill is coming to a spine near you.

BookCon 2018, the number one consumer book event in the country, announced Thursday it had signed up a slate of bestselling thriller and science fiction authors to participate in the convention, to be held June 2 and 3 at the Javits Center.

“We spent the last few months speaking with readers about what they want more of ... and found an unmatched demand for more mystery/thriller and science fiction/fantasy programming,” event director Brien McDonald said in a news release.

With a big-budget version of the Madeleine L’Engle classic “A Wrinkle in Time,” starring everyone’s favorite presidential possibility Oprah, poised to make galactic noise at the box office this year, the inclusion of fantasy authors was a no-brainer. The names announced included Charlie Jane Anders (“All the Birds in the Sky”), Seth Dickinson (“The Traitor Baru Cormorant”) and S.L. Huang (“Zero Sum Game”).

David Baldacci (“End Game”), Sandra Brown (“Seeing Red”), Walter Mosley (“Down the River Unto the Sea”) and Brad Meltzer (“The Escape Artist”) were the big names highlighted for a thriller panel to be led by Megan Abbott (“You Will Know Me”). One of the topics sure to elicit amusing discussion will be “what it’s like to spend so much time thinking about murder.” ReedPop, the event organizer, also said a to-be-announced panel will focus on female mystery and thriller authors.

In addition to the panel discussions, the new scribes will sign books and chat with fans along with previously announced attendees including authors Chuck Palahniuk and Angie Thomas and actors Taye Diggs and Diane Guerrero.