Celeb sightings: Sofia Vergara and more in NYC

Sofia Vergara ordering a chicken pita at Pita Grill on 57th Street and Second Avenue
Jamie Foxx drinking Dom Perignon with friends at Bagatelle
Emmy Rossum picking up a pair of pink sneakers at Under Armour’s SoHo store opening party
Sofia Vergara ordered a chicken pita at Pita Grill on 57th Street and Second Avenue.
Sofia Vergara ordering a chicken pita at Pita Grill on 57th Street and Second Avenue
Jamie Foxx drinking Dom Perignon with friends at Bagatelle
Emmy Rossum picking up a pair of pink sneakers at Under Armour’s SoHo store opening party
Copyright © 2020 Schneps Media. All rights reserved.