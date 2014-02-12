Chris Kattan busted for DUI in L.A.

“Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Kattan was arrested early Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence after he crashed …

“Saturday Night Live” alum Chris Kattan was arrested early Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence after he crashed into another car, according to a TMZ.com report.

Kattan, 43, was reportedly driving erratically on a Los Angeles freeway before allegedly crashing into an unoccupied vehicle.

A law enforcement video allegedly shows Kattan failing a field sobriety test when he is unable to walk in a straight line.

Media reports say Kattan was acting erratically hours before the crash, and was wandering up and down the first-class aisle of a flight and talking about running out of his medication.

“I got into a little car accident yesterday and I’d just rather not talk about it right now,” Kattan tweeted along with a photo of the Hindenburg disaster.

A spokesperson for the agency that represents Kattan declined to comment.