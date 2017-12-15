If anyone knows how to throw a perfectly awkward Christmas party that starts with ransom notes and ends with your co-workers ultimately feeling closer than ever before, it’s Michael Scott.

"The Office’s” regional manager (aka world’s best boss) made sure each December at Dunder Mifflin was filled with obnoxious holiday puns and Secret Santa swaps. Most importantly, Jim, Pam, Dwight, Angela and the rest of the group got to celebrate with elaborate holiday parties that almost always crossed the line.

We took a look back at some of the NBC sitcom's best holiday episodes to figure out how to master Christmas with co-workers.

If the thought of your office holiday party doesn't make you as happy as Angela's cats made her, this list of survival tips is for you.

DON’T: Be a gift-giving show off

All Secret Santa gifts are not created equal. Michael leaned this the hard way in the second season. If you want to be that guy who blows past the $20 gift limit, don't be disappointed when you unwrap a homemade oven mitt. (Credit: NBC / Paul Drinkwater)

DO: Waste tons of time planning the party

Organizing the holiday party isn't a simple task. It's the party planning committee's job to "prepare for every possible disaster" when organizing the single biggest event in the office each year, according to Angela. It may seem excessive, but at least Angela, Pam and Phyllis got to waste most of their days talking about Christmas lights, cake, napkins and trees come December. If the committee has any open spots, sign us up. (Credit: NBC Universal, Inc. / Paul Drinkwater)

DON'T: Overdo it with the eggnog

Unless your boss is Michael, closet hookups (we're looking at you, Dwight and Angela), tears and drama aren't welcome at the holiday party. Limit your spiked eggnog intake, even if the party takes you and your co-workers out of the office and to a nearby bar. (Credit: NBC / Chris Haston)

DO: Go heavy on Christmas puns

Yes, you should start singing "dachshund through the snow" if your ugly Christmas sweater features an adorable pup. Adding some of your co-workers' names into the mix is absolutely a bonus.

A few of Michael's finest:

"There she is, a Christmas Carol."

"I would like a nice slice of Christmas Pam, side of candied Pams and perhaps some Pam chops."

(Credit: NBC Universal, Inc. / Paul Drinkwater)

DON'T: Take from the toy drive box

If you forgot to buy your co-worker a present, consider taking a page out of Jim's Dunder Mifflin notebook and throw together a scavenger hunt of sorts that'll really show him you care. If he's anything like Dwight, he'll be too intrigued to realize you spent nothing on the gift of random riddled notes that only leads him to the supply closet. (Credit: NBC / Paul Drinkwater)

DO: Consider the real meaning of the season

If you ask Dwight, that might mean bringing home a fresh goose. If you ask Andy, it could mean trying to show your office crush affection. But according to Michael, the holidays (and the holiday party) are all about charity. When a confused Kevin asked what to do with the sawed-off topper of the office Christmas tree, Michael cleared the air. "We are going to sell that to charity, Kevin. That's what Christmas is all about." See? (Credit: NBC Universal / Paul Drinkwater)