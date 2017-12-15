If anyone knows how to throw a perfectly awkward Christmas party that starts with ransom notes and ends with your co-workers ultimately feeling closer than ever before, it’s Michael Scott.

"The Office’s” regional manager (aka world’s best boss) made sure each December at Dunder Mifflin was filled with obnoxious holiday puns and Secret Santa swaps. Most importantly, Jim, Pam, Dwight, Angela and the rest of the group got to celebrate with elaborate holiday parties that almost always crossed the line.

We took a look back at some of the NBC sitcom's best holiday episodes to figure out how to master Christmas with co-workers.

If the thought of your office holiday party doesn't make you as happy as Angela's cats made her, this list of survival tips is for you.