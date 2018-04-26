“SNL” stars and New York City natives Colin Jost and Michael Che will host the Emmys in September, NBC announced on Thursday.

Both Che and Jost, who co-host the late night comedy show’s “Weekend Update” segment, grew up in the city: Che is from lower Manhattan and Jost hails from Staten Island.

Nominations for the 70th edition of awards, which honors prime time television and will air live on NBC from Los Angeles on Sept. 27, are set to be announced on July 12.

Lorne Michaels, “SNL’s” creator and executive producer, will executive produce the awards show, according to NBC.

“NBC is thrilled to be the home of this year’s Emmy Awards and with Colin and Michael in the driver’s seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of ‘Saturday Night Live,’ I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time,” chairman of NBC Entertainment Robert Greenblatt said in a statement.

Both Jost, 35, and Che, 34, are Emmy-nominated themselves and started working on “SNL” in 2005 and 2013, respectively. They started on Weekend Update in 2014, according to NBC, and were each named co-head writers last year.