DVD & Blu-ray highlights: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Neighbors’

‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine:

Season One’

I’ve been preaching the awesomeness of this Andy Samberg-led comedy since I reviewed the pilot last year, and it hasn’t let me down since then. Following in the footsteps of classic police sitcoms like “Barney Miller,” the show is built around an amazing cast (Andre Braugher, Joe Lo Trugio, Chelsea Peretti, Terry Crews, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero) and some clever, witty writing. If you’ve seen it, you already know the show’s excellence. If you haven’t, now’s the time. (Come on, you’re not really enjoying “The Big Theory,” are you?) The show has moved to Sundays at 8:30 p.m. on Fox, so make sure your DVR is correct for this Sunday’s premiere. (DVD, $44.98)’How I Met Your Mother’ Despite a series finale that angered a lot of viewers — it didn’t bother me, to be honest — “HIMYM” was a wonderful, complex and thoughtfully conceived comedy that is well served by plowing through the last season during a cozy weekend spent on the couch. (The Ninth and Legendary Final Season, DVD, $29.98; The Whole Story Seasons 1-9, DVD, $179.98)’Neighbors’

Seth Rogen and Zac Efron face off in this gross-out, knockdown generational comedy. It has its moments, but if you’re closer in age to Rogen, you might be turned off by it. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $34.98)Also out

‘The Calling’ DVD, $26.99

‘The Signal’ DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $34.98

‘Very Good Girls’ DVD, $24.98; Blu-ray, $29.98

TV on DVD

‘Defiance: Season Two’ DVD, $59.98; Blu-ray, $69.98

‘Key & Peele: Season Three’ DVD, $22.98; Blu-ray, $24.99

‘Mom: The Complete

First Season’ DVD, $44.98

‘Reign: The Complete First Season’ DVD, $59.98

‘Scandal: The Complete Third Season’ DVD, $45.99