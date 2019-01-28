Governors Ball kicks off the 2019 music festival season in five short months.

The festival, to be held May 31 through June 2 on Randall’s Island, has announced more than two dozen acts, with others on the way.

Seventy performers are set to be revealed in the coming months, according to organizers. But don’t wait until they’re all listed to buy your tickets. The festival is notorious for selling out, and for jacking up prices along the way.

Three-day general admission and VIPI tickets are on sale now at GovBall.com. Single day passes will be up for grabs starting Jan. 31 at noon. A pre-sale for Citi card holders runs Jan. 28 through Jan. 31. All passes are available during the early sale.

Here’s a look at the big names on the lineup:

Lil Wayne

The rapper released his 12th studio album, “Tha Carter V,” in September and single “Uproar” is already topping Spotify’s hit music lists. His track collaborator Swizz Beatz isn’t on the lineup, but there’s still a chance he’ll pop out as a surprise guest. Lil Wayne performs on Friday, May 31.

Tyler, The Creator

Two years since his last album release, “Flower Boy” is still enough material to rock a Gov Ball set. Tyler, The Creator performs Friday, May 31.

Kacey Musgraves

A country singer on the Governors Ball lineup may seem odd, but this Grammy-nominated performer is among the artists blending the gap between country and radio pop. Not yet a fan? Look up her hits “Slow Burn” and “High Horse.” Kacey Musgraves performs on Saturday, June 1.

Florence + The Machine

The dog days are long, long over. Florence Welch is on tour promoting her 2018 album, “High As Hope.” Florence + The Machine performs on Saturday, June 1.

SZA

The singer has collaborated with a number of popular artists, including Cardi B, Maroon 5 and Rihanna. She's also stood out in the scene for her solo hits, like 2017’s “The Weekend.” SZA performs on Sunday, June 2.

Nas

The Queens-bred rapper will be spending 2019 touring in Europe, so this may be one of your only chances to catch him back in his home city. Nas performs on Sunday, June 2.

Charli XCX

Her latest single, a collab with Troye Sivan, was released in October and takes us back to “1999.” Charli XCX performs on Sunday, June 2.

The Strokes

The rock band formed in New York City in the late ‘90s adds Gov Ball to its 2019 “Global Comeback” tour. The Strokes’ last album, “Comedown Machine,” was released in 2013, but the artists hinted big plans for 2019 with their tour announcement. The Strokes perform on Sunday, June 2.

Lily Allen

Allen released her fourth album last year and though her sound has evolved, we’ll hold out hope she’ll perform her breakout hit “Smile.” Lily Allen’s performance date has not yet been announced.