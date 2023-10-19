Check out these Halloween-inspired events you should see in NYC

Dress your dog up for the Doggie Costume Contest in the Meatpacking District on Oct. 22 for Halloween.

With Halloween lingering right around the corner, New Yorkers are getting ready for the scary holiday with a slew of spooky events across the five boroughs.

Whether you’re looking for family fun that will have young ghouls aghast, or you’re hounding around for a lively night with your zombie-clad comrades, there is something for everyone in the Big Apple this holiday season.

Here are some Halloween-themed events to check out in New York City this month!

Meatpacking’s Treats in the Streets with Doggie Costume Contest

This weekend, Trick-or-Treaters who can’t wait to dress up and snag some delicious candy can head over to the Meatpacking District for the neighborhood’s “Treats in the Streets” event.

The Manhattan enclave’s beloved bash is coming back in full-force on Sunday, featuring collaborations with local businesses and a host of unique family-friendly events — including arts-and-crafts on W. 13th Street, live music near Gansevoort Plaza, Tarot card readings, and a Drag Queen Story Hour showing with comedian Harmonica Sunbeam.

Local businesses are getting in on the action as well, with a number of storefronts offering discounts and unique menu options for the holiday (see a list of participating businesses here).

But, of course, the main event of the day will be the 5th Annual Doggie Costume Contest on a makeshift roadway along W 12th St. roadway — giving pet lovers a chance to dress up their four-legged friends and compete for prizes, including an overnight stay at the dog-friendly Gansevoort Hotel, and tons of gift cards to nearby shops and restaurants.

Treats in the Streets will take place in the Meatpacking District on Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. View more info on their website.

“Frankenstein” at Caveat NYC

Caveat NYC, the beloved theater and comedy cellar, is welcoming in the holiday season on Oct. 25 with a screening of the 1931 monster flick “Frankenstein.”

While attendees will be able to get their fill of classic cinema, the screening will be interlaced with original comedy segments, special guests and audience participation games — making this the perfect event for those looking to get into the Halloween spirit.

The “Frankenstein” screening will take place on Oct. 25 at 9:30 p.m., and be housed in the Caveat NYC theater at 21 Clinton St. in the East Village. View more info on their website.

Halloween Extravaganza at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine

Spooky season is underway at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, and the house of worship is inviting New Yorkers to celebrate on Oct. 27.

The event will feature a film screening of “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” with live organ accompaniment, and be followed by a performance from the Mettawee River Theater Company — and visitors can expect a bone-chilling work of art.

The 1047 Amsterdam Ave. church is also set to host special tours of the grounds, which will “highlight the supernatural season” through history and urban legends. Perhaps most excitingly, the Cathedral’s famous Crypt Crawls return in-person for the event, allowing New Yorkers to get a rare glimpse into the spectacular Gothic building.

The Halloween Extravaganza at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine will take place on Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. View more info on their website.

Halloween parade in the Village

It wouldn’t be Halloween in New York City without a parade. Luckily for city dwellers, there are multiple different options to choose from — but the Village’s event is consistently among the best.

The theme of the parade is “Upside Down Inside Out” — so, expect to see hauntingly impressive costumes, and tons of creativity that defines the area.

Whether you intend to march in the parade, or simply set up a spot along the processions on Sixth Avenue, you’re sure to enjoy all the common

The Halloween Sixth Avenue in the Village will take place on Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. View more info on the organizer’s website.

Halloween at Governor’s Island

On every remaining Saturday and Sundays, you can flock to Governor’s Island, where you’ll find tons of amazing activities — such as pumpkin patch picking, trivia, and art displays.

The event will also be education for children, as they’ll learn about the history of the island, as well as techniques to be more sustainable.

Halloween at Governor’s Island will take place Oct. 21–22 and Octo­ber 28 29, 2023, from 10am to 5pm. View more info on their website.

Spooky movies with the Rooftop Cinema Club

The Rooftop Cinema Club, the premier outdoor moviegoing experience in the Big Apple, is hosting marathon movie nights of classic scary movies between now and Halloween!

With films like “American Psycho” and “The Shining,” attendees will be able to check out some of their old favorites, or finally see one they’ve missed — all while sitting cozy atop the W. 37th Street building and munching down on snacks and drinks.

Spooky movies with the Rooftop Cinema Club are taking place daily from now until Halloween. View more info on their website.

Haunted Carousel in Prospect Park

Across the East River, revelers can find festivities at Brooklyn’s Prospect, which will be transformed into a haunted house!

There’s no need to be too scared though, as the park’s Children’s Corner will provide a family-friendly environment for all ages.

The Haunted Carousel will kick off in Prospect Park on Oct. 25, and remain open from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. View more info on their website.

‘Halloween at the Garden’ inside the Queens Botanical Garden

In Queens, Halloween lovers can converge at the local Botanical Garden on Oct. 29 , where parents and children will flock to trick-of-treat.

The event will also host arts-and-crafts, lessons on composting, a Drag Queen Story Hour performance, a magic show, and live music.

Food and beverages will be served at the location, and candy will surely be flowing.

‘Halloween at the Garden’ at the Queens Botanical Garden will take place on Oct. 29 beginning at noon. View more info on their website.

Pumpkin Nights at the Bronx Zoo

The city’s most northern borough is bringing back their beloved event!

With over 5,000 carved pumpkins in a jack-o’-lantern trail stretching over half a mile, which is sure to take the breath away of even the most lifeless goblins and ghouls.

Running between Thursday and Sunday weekly for the remainder of the month, the zoo will provide activities that will surely be a hit with guests, including catered food and drinks, demonstrations on pumpkin carving, games and more!

Pumpkin Nights at the Bronx Zoo will take place every Thursday through Sunday, beginning at 6 p.m. View more info on their website.