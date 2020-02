The actress died from cancer on Sunday.

Holly Woodlawn, the transgender actress and Andy Warhol “superstar” died from cancer Sunday in Los Angeles at age 69.

The Puerto-Rico born actress was widely knows as the Holly of Lou Reed’s famous song, “Walk on the Wild Side”:

“Holly came from Miami, F-L-A / Hitchhiked her way across the USA / Plucked her eyebrows on the way / Shaved her legs, and then he was a she.”

Woodlawn starred in “Trash” and “Women in Revolt” and, most recently, Amazon’s Golden-Globe winning series “Transparent.”