Jaden Smith, rapper, now face of Louis Vuitton womenswear

Jaden Smith has landed himself a modeling gig that may surprise some.The 17-year-old rapper, actor and son of Will Smith …

Jaden Smith has landed himself a modeling gig that may surprise some.

The 17-year-old rapper, actor and son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith models for Louis Vuitton in the new campaign for the fashion house’s womenswear line.

Nicolas Ghesquière, creative director of the lux label, shared images on Instagram Sunday from its Spring/Summer 2016 advertising campaign that feature Jaden in a skirt. And let us say, he rocks it.

Still, Louis Vuitton’s gender-fluid direction in this latest campaign was met with mixed reaction on social media Monday, with commenters either praising or questioning the move.

Jaden joins his sister Willow Smith in adding “fashion model” to his resume; last year the 15-year-old posed for Marc Jacob’s Fall/Winter 2015 campaign.