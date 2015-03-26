Kim Kardashian dyes her hair back to black

Well, that didn’t last long.

Kim Kardashian is back to black – hair color, that is.

Kardashian, 32, shocked everyone when she debuted her new look as a platinum blonde at Paris Fashion Week. Alas, that was to be a short-lived phase of her life.

On Thursday, Kardashian was spotted back to her signature black hair while carrying daughter North West to ballet class.

Matching her black hair was her ensemble, which consisted of a black crop top, black leggings and a pair of Kanye West’s “Yeezy Boost” Adidas sneakers.

No word on why she dyed her hair back to black, but then again, I don’t really ever understand what Kim K does.

Hey, whatever makes her happy!