Michael Urie stars in new Off-Broadway comedy ‘Jane Anger’

Actor Michael Urie will star in the Off-Broadway comedy “Jane Anger” directed by Jess Chayes and produced by Jennifer Campos Productions with Play-Preview Theatrical from Feb. 21 to Mar. 13.

The play is set in 1606, where the infamous William Shakespeare is stuck in quarantine with his apprentice, Francis. As he struggles with writer’s block, “Jane Anger” abruptly bursts through the window with a brilliant idea that will change history forever. Watch the show to find out what it is!

“‘Jane Anger’ is a comedy that has a little bit of something for everyone — Shakespeare, a bit of feminist history and a bunch of Monty Python-esque jokes. What more could you want?” said Jennifer Campos, producer of “Jane Anger.”

Talene Monahon, the play’s Brooklyn-based writer, has been ranked #3 on TheaterMania’s list of the ten best Off-Broadway productions for her play, “How to Load a Musket.” This production will feature talented members of the show business such as Joey Mendoza doing sets, costumes by Andrea Hood, Tony Award nominee Lindsey Jones doing sound design and more!

For over 15 years, Jennifer Campos Productions has been founded to create diversity within the theatrical industry. Campos has worked with several off-Broadway companies, including the New Groups Off Stage production of Ethan Hawke and Wallace Shawn, to name a few.

The performance will run on Monday, Wednesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 2 to 8 p.m. At New Ohio Theatre, 154 Christopher Street.

Tickets are $25 to 45. To buy your tickets and find more information about the event, visit, newohiotheatre.org.