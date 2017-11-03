Yes, Netflix, we're still watching.
Looking for something new to binge on? The streaming service updates its roster of TV shows and movies monthly, so there's always something "on."
Here are our picks for what to stream, and what to look forward to in the weeks to come.
'Glitch' (Seasons 1-2) Nov. 28
'She's Gotta Have It' Nov. 23
'The Boss Baby' Nov. 22
'The Pursuit of Happyness'
‘Stranger Things’ (Seasons 1-2)
‘Haters Back Off’ (Seasons 1-2)
‘The Fosters’ (Seasons 1-5)
‘Sleeping with Other People’
‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’
‘Miss Congeniality’
'Gaga: Five Foot Two'
'Mean Girls'
‘Fuller House’ (Seasons 1-3)
