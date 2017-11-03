Yes, Netflix, we're still watching.

Looking for something new to binge on? The streaming service updates its roster of TV shows and movies monthly, so there's always something "on."

Here are our picks for what to stream, and what to look forward to in the weeks to come.

'Glitch' (Seasons 1-2) Nov. 28

Is it ever really a good thing when the deceased return from the dead? Probably not. In the Australian drama's second season, the "risen" are still trying to sort out why and how they've found a second chance at life. (Credit: Netflix)

'She's Gotta Have It' Nov. 23

Spike Lee makes his Netflix directorial debut with a remake of his 1986 feature "She's Gotta Have It" starring DeWanda Wise in the lead. Former "Hamilton" star Mars Blackmon will appear as one of her three lovers, a role previously played by Lee himself. (Credit: Netflix)

'The Boss Baby' Nov. 22

Don't be fooled by this flick's cartoon exterior: Alec Baldwin stars as a seriously sarcastic baby with wisdom -- and a vocabulary -- far beyond his years. (Credit: DreamWorks Animation)

'The Pursuit of Happyness'

Will Smith stars in this true story about a struggling salesman who breaks the odds to help pick himself and his 5-year-old son off the streets of San Francisco. Bring the tissues. (Credit: Columbia Pictures / Robert Zuckerman)

‘Stranger Things’ (Seasons 1-2)

Will things get even darker and, um, stranger in the Netflix original's second season? Yes. It is slated to hit the streaming service in full on Oct. 27, right near Halloween. Coincidence? We think not.  (Credit: Netflix / Curtis Baker)

‘Haters Back Off’ (Seasons 1-2)

It's a good thing Miranda Sings got herself a Netflix sequel. When the first season of "Haters Back Off" premiered, the YouTube star told fans she'd "throw a fit and show them who's boss and scream" if it didn't get picked up again. Close call. (Credit: Netflix / Carol Segal)

‘The Fosters’ (Seasons 1-5)

The Freeform series made waves in season 5 with a (spoiler alert) intimate scene between Callie Jacob (Maia Mitchell) and trans character Aaron Baker (Elliot Fletcher) -- a first for the network. (Credit: ABC / Freeform)

‘Sleeping with Other People’

Lesson learned: If monogamy is tough, you're not with "the one." Alison Brie and Jason Sudeikis star in this flick about a one-night stand. (Credit: IFC Films )

‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’

The Gene Wilder classic isn't headed to the streaming service yet (fingers crossed), but Johnny Depp did the leading role of Willy Wonka justice in the 2005 remake. (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

‘Miss Congeniality’

Miss Rhode Island describing her "perfect date" and FBI agent Gracie Hart (Sandra Bullock) stumbling her way through a beauty contest never gets old. (Credit: BPI / Ron Batzdorff)

'Gaga: Five Foot Two'

Lady Gaga opened up about her decision to ditch the wigs and costumes and go natural in her Netflix doc, which she promised was an unfiltered, deeply personal look at her life. (Credit: Netflix)

'Mean Girls'

"Mean Girls" isn't exactly new to Netflix, but true fans will stream the flick on Oct. 3. (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

‘Fuller House’ (Seasons 1-3)

If you haven't given up on the Fullers yet, head back to San Francisco for the third season that promises it'll focus on "summer fun." Making it an extra-special event for Candace Cameron Bure and the crew, the new season premieres on the 30th anniversary of the original "Full House" series. (Credit: Netflix / Michael Yarish)

‘Gotham’ (Seasons 1-3)

The third season of "Gotham" sees the city in ruins but there's a whole lot of drama -- particularly between Nygma (Cory Smith) and Oswald (Robin Taylor, pictured) -- before it ends with a bang. (Credit: Fox / Jessica Miglio)

‘Pulp Fiction’

John Travolta and Bruce Willis star as hitmen in the 1994 crime drama, who are on the hunt for their boss' stolen suitcase. Warning: They'll definitely make you crave a "Royale wit' Cheese." (Credit: Miramax)

'Practical Magic'

Sisters Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman) are witches who find that unusual curses complicate their romantic relationships in this 1998 film. (Credit: Warner Bros. / Suzanne Tenner)

'Bad Santa'

Get your grouch on a little early this year as you watch Billy Bob Thornton ruin Christmas in August. Then, watch the even "scroogier" sequel "Bad Santa 2." (Credit: VNU / Tracy Bennett)

'Wet Hot American Summer' (Seasons 1-2)

Let's all head back to summer camp with our favorite counselors. It's now 1991, 10 years since we last stepped foot at Camp Firewood, but the group (Paul Rudd, Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Banks, Amy Poehler) doesn't seem to have changed all that much. (Credit: Netflix / Gemma La Mana)

'Gold'

Based loosely on a real story, "Gold" sees Matthew McConaughey's character drilling for the ultimate prize in Indonesia. His crew hits the jackpot, but of course, it's not that simple. (Credit: Patrick Brown)

'Marvel’s The Defenders'

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist team up in this new Marvel action series to fight the "war for New York City." (Credit: Netflix / Sarah Shatz)

‘Pretty Little Liars’ (Seasons 1-7B)

Say farewell to Rosewood and all of the liars' drama when the Freeform series comes to a close with season 7B. (Credit: ABC Family)

‘To The Bone’

The Netflix original focuses on a woman's struggle with anorexia, something that hit home for actress Lily Collins. Collins, who has spoken publicly about battling eating disorders in the past, lost a significant amount of weight for the role. (Credit: Netflix )

‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’

Channel the Force when you stream the highly anticipated "Star Wars" film starring Felicity Jones and Diego Luna. (Credit: Giles Keyte)

‘Titanic’

No matter how many times you watch Rose let go, the heartbreak of James Cameron's "Titanic" never gets old. (Credit: Paramount Pictures)

'GLOW' (Season 1)

Alison Brie stars as Ruth, an actress who gets involved with a women's wrestling team -- pink sparkles, spandex and all. The Netflix original is based on a comedy/drama from the '80s: "Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling." (Credit: Netflix )

'Baby Daddy' (Seasons 1-6)

Will the city-set series' leading man, Ben Wheeler (Jean-Luc Bilodeau), finally find love? The ABC Family/Freeform favorite won't be back for a seventh season. (Credit: ABC Family)

'Scandal' (Seasons 1-6)

Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and associates are at the center of yet another presidential election. Expect to say goodbye to a somewhat-important character on the show. The ABC series will end after season 7. (Credit: ABC / Tony Rivetti)

'The Ranch' (Parts 1-3)

Seeing Danny Masterson and Ashton Kutcher from "That '70s show" together again is reason enough to watch this Netflix original. (Credit: Netflix / Greg Gayne)

'13 Going on 30'

What's easier -- being a teen or an adult? For Jenna (Jennifer Garner) both can be mastered with the help of pink clothes, glittery makeup, sleepovers and sing-alongs. (Credit: Cabbage Patch Kids)

'The Secret Life of Pets'

What does Fido really do when you're at work all day? "The Secret Life of Pets" gives you a glimpse into the daily doings of you furry friend, and might even inspire you to install a pet cam. (Credit: TNS)

'Casting JonBenet'

We can't even get through the trailer without chills. The latest look at the unsolved death of child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey in 1996 is told through the eyes of actors auditioning to play the roles of JonBenét and her family. (Credit: Netflix)

‘Switched at Birth’ (Seasons 1-5)

Catch up on the first four years the drama before the oddly connected Kennish and Vasquez families say goodbye in the fifth and final season. In typical family-friendly fashion, the Freeform drama squeezes in plenty of politically and racially charged topics. (Credit: ABC / Freeform)

‘Southpaw’

This boxing flick starring Jake Gyllenhaal will appeal to the drama lover, just not those who are super squeamish. Gyllenhaal plays boxer Billy "The Great" Hope who has to fight to get his daughter back outside of the ring. (Credit: Scott Garfield)

'Kevin Hart: What Now?'

Kick back for a good laugh with "Kevin Hart: What Now," the film version of the comedian's hometown Philadelphia tour stop in 2015. (Credit: Getty Images)

'13 Reasons Why'

Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) leaves behind 13 oh-so-outdated cassette tapes explaining what led her to commit suicide. Jay Asher's best-selling novel comes to life in this highly addictive Netflix series produced by Selena Gomez. (Credit: Netflix )

'Gossip Girl'

That's right, your favorite Upper East Siders are on Netflix. Relive the city-set drama and try to be shocked when you find the mystery blogger's identity all over again. (Credit: The CW / Patrick Harbron)

'Dave Chappelle'

The Dave Chappelle you missed is back with two throwback stand-up comedy specials. The two-hour-long specials include footage from Chappelle's 2015 show in Austin, Texas, and 2016 show in Los Angeles. (Credit: Netflix )

'How To Get Away With Murder' (Seasons 1-3)

The second season took on a whole new case when adopted siblings were charged with murder. The drama continues in the third, which leaves us all on the edge of our seats wondering who's under the sheet. (Credit: ABC / Mitchell Haaseth)

'Amy Schumer: The Leather Special'

"Amy Schumer: The Leather Special" has a good riff on gun control, but almost all of her first special revolves around you-know-what. She has a few good laughs about her outfit choice (hence the comedy special's name). (Credit: Marcus Price)

'Love' (Seasons 1-2)

A self-proclaimed sex and love addict (Gillian Jacobs) falls for an on-set tutor (Paul Rust), but it's not all warm and fuzzy between these two. (Credit: Netflix / Suzanne Hanover)

'Finding Dory'

It was only a matter of time before Dory got lost. The "Finding Nemo" sequel gives us an in depth look at the fish's past ... which helps us understand why she's so lovably spacey. (Credit: Disney / Pixar)

'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' (Season 1-2)

Rebecca Bunch is a high-profile lawyer in NYC ... for a hot minute, at least. Bunch, played by Rachel Bloom, ditches Manhattan and heads to West Covina, California, in the first episode to follow her obsession -- or love interest -- Josh Chan. (Credit: The CW / Scott Everett White)

'The People v. O.J. Simpson'

Golden Globe-winner Sarah Paulson stars as Marcia Clark in this crime drama following the gripping O.J. Simpson case. (Credit: TNS)

'Magic Mike'

This Channing Tatum flick features lots and lots of scenes of the actor with his shirt off. If that's your sort of thing, you'll be hoping the sequel makes it to Netflix stat. (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / Claudette Barius)

'The Crown' (Season 1)

"The Crown" follows the royal life of Queen Elizabeth II, because you need more drama in your life. (Credit: Netflix)

'The Fundamentals of Caring'

Watch Selena Gomez in "The Fundamentals of Caring," a Netflix flick about an 18-year-old, wheelchair-bound shut-in with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, played by Craig Roberts. (Credit: Netflix / Annette Brown)

'Barry'

Missing Obama? Take a look back at his youth in "Barry." The film picks up with a young Obama at Columbia University in 1981. (Credit: Netflix / Linda Kallerus)

'Alice Through the Looking Glass'

Alice is back to save the day -- and the Hatter -- but can she do it in time? "Alice Through the Looking Glass" isn't lacking interesting plot twists. (Credit: Walt Disney Pictures / Peter Mountain)

'A Series of Unfortunate Events' (Season 1)

The Baudelaire orphans must face the evil Count Olaf to unlock sacred family secrets in this Netflix original. (Credit: Netflix)

'Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce' (Seasons 1-2)

Should you leave the past in the past when it comes to a failed marriage? Probably. (Credit: Bravo / Carole Segal)
