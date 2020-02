The actor and “Joe” co-stars chowed down at Stanton Social.

It was dinner and a movie for Nicolas Cage on Wednesday night.

The actor and his “Joe” co-stars chowed down at Stanton Social on the Lower East Side before heading to the New York premiere of the movie at Sunshine Cinema nearby.

Cage dined with co-stars including Tye Sheridan as well as director David Gordon Green, who also celebrated his 39th birthday.

After the group ate dinner, they sang “Happy Birthday” to Green, a spy said, before “jumping into cars and heading to their premiere.”