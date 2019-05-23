The New Group revealed on Tuesday the four productions making up its 2019-20 Off-Broadway season, which will include a new musical version of “Cyrano de Bergerac” (titled simply “Cyrano”) led by Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) and a musical adaptation of Paul Mazursky’s 1969 film comedy “Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice,” with songs by Duncan Sheik (“Spring Awakening").

Broadway return for Mary-Louise Parker

Mary-Louise Parker, who last appeared on Broadway in 2016 in the drama "Heisenberg," will return in the fall in "The Sound Inside," a new play by Adam Rapp ("Red Light Winter") about the relationship between a professor and her student (to be played by Will Hochman). The production will play Studio 54 beginning Sept. 14. David Cromer ("The Band's Visit") will direct.

Marisa Tomei to lead ‘Rose Tattoo’ revival

Marisa Tomei will return to Broadway this fall in a revival of Tennessee Williams’ 1951 New Orleans romance “The Rose Tattoo,” which observes the relationship between an Italian widow and an unlikely suitor. Set to be produced by the Roundabout Theatre Company and directed by Trip Cullman, the production originated at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2016. Tomei last appeared on Broadway in 2014 in the experimental comedy “The Realistic Joneses.”

‘Pretty Woman’ names new Vivian and Edward

Jillian Mueller, an ensemble member in “Pretty Woman,” will take over as Vivian from original star Samantha Barks beginning July 22. On the same date, Brennin Hunt (“Rent: Live!”) will make his Broadway debut as Edward, inheriting the role of Edward from Andy Karl. Orfeh (who plays Kit and is married to Karl) is expected to remain with the show.

Helen Hunt joins ‘Working’ cast

Helen Hunt (“As Good As It Gets,” “Mad About You”) has joined the cast of City Center’s new production of Stephen Schwartz’s 1977 revue “Working,” which will kick off this summer’s Encores! Off-Center series, beginning June 26. The cast will also include “Hamilton” veterans Javier Muñoz and Christopher Jackson, Andrea Burns (“In the Heights”) and Tracie Thoms (“Rent”). City Center will be presenting a revised version of “Working” that includes two new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda and new monologues based on interviews with City Center’s own staff.

Spotted …

John Waters, Peter Dinklage and Ethan Hawke at “The Prom” … Sophie Turner and Taran Killam at “Beetlejuice” … Hector Elizondo at “Pretty Woman” … Katie Holmes at “Be More Chill.”