Hugely successful working mother Sarah Jessica Parker is not a feminist

Though she may be an icon for single, independent ladies across the globe, Sarah Jessica Parker does not identify as a feminist.

“As [playwright] Wendy Wasserstein would say, I’m a humanist,” Parker told Cosmopolitan for the magazine’s August cover story.

“I’m enormously appreciative of the work that my mother’s generation did. We are the beneficiaries of a lot of disappointment, heartache, discouragement, and misunderstanding,” she continues.

According to Parker, or should we say Mrs. Broderick, being a “humanist” helps a greater population of all types of humans.

“People of color, gays, lesbians, and transgenders… are carving out this space. I’m not spitting in the face or being lazy about what still needs to be done — but I don’t think it’s just women anymore. We would be so enormously powerful if it were a humanist movement.”

When asked about which political issues are most important to her, Parker responded, “Equality in pay. Paid sick leave. The thing that would change people’s lives maybe more than anything, assuming that we maintain access to health care, is child care. If I could guarantee every mother who is working two, three jobs that she had good child care that didn’t make her anxious all day — people would probably work in more efficient ways.”

That sounds pretty feminist to us.