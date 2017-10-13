Now’s your chance to star in Spike Lee’s next movie.

The director posted an open casting call announcement to his Instagram page Friday afternoon.

“I Need Afros And Hippies For My New Spike Lee Joint,” he wrote, adding that the project would be set in the 1970s. If you think you fit Lee’s vague criteria, you’ll want to make the trek upstate to the Reformed Church of the Tarrytowns at 42 N. Broadway in Tarrytown this Saturday between noon and 3 p.m.

The director didn’t specify which project he’ll be casting for, but he’s currently working alongside “Get Out” director Jordan Peele on a Colorado-set flick set in 1978 titled “Black Klansman.”

Denzel Washington’s son John David Washington is set to star in the leading role of Det. Ron Stallworth, who went undercover to infiltrate the KKK. “Black Klansman” is slated to begin production this fall, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Lee just wrapped up filming his “She’s Gotta Have It” Netflix adaptation, which will feature some local faces — like Brooklyn’s Anthony Ramos — in leading and supporting roles. He also chose music performed by local artists to make up the film’s score.