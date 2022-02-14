Off-Broadway League kicks off its annual NYC Off-Broadway Week

The Off-Broadway League hosts their 13th annual NYC Off-Broadway Week from Feb. 14-27. This week-long event is partnering with Mastercard and NYC & Company to offer fans a two-for-one ticket to 17 different Off-Broadway productions.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with NYC & Company on NYC Off-Broadway Week to introduce New Yorkers and our global community to Off-Broadway,” Casey York, President of The Off-Broadway League. “The biannual program brings in new audiences to experience a variety of unique shows onstage in an intimate setting.”

The Broadway shows for 2022 will include: “Barococo,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Blue Man Group,” “English,” “Jersey Boys,” “La Dama Boba (The Lady Simpleton),” “Monday Night Magic,” “The Office! A Musical Parody,” “On Sugarland,” “Out of Time,” “Perfect Crime,” “The Play That Goes Wrong,” “Prayer for the French Republic,” “Sandblasted,” “Space Dogs,” “STOMP” and “Tambo & Bones.”

This annual event is something that many look forward to each year. It brings the community together and allows people to experience and appreciate the art of Off-Broadway shows.

“We are pleased to kick-off NYC Off-Broadway Week today as our Valentine’s Day gift to the greatest city in the world.” Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company, said. “Each year, NYC Off-Broadway Week has given New Yorkers and visitors the opportunity to experience the intimacy and artistry of these incredible productions and celebrate the theater communities found throughout the city.”

Those interested in the event can purchase tickets at nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek.