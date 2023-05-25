Breeze Airways to host photo ops, raffles at Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach pop-up

Long Island MacArthur Airport’s newest airline is showing off their stuff at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach this weekend.

Breeze Airways joined the airport in May 2021. The airline quickly shot up in popularity, earning the number two spot as the best U.S. domestic airline of 2021 by Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards.

“We want to reach out to aviation fans at the Bethpage Air Show. We know they love to fly, and Long Island MacArthur Airport wants to connect more fully with them,” said Airport Commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken. “Breeze is launching service to new destinations from MacArthur Airport with ‘Seriously Nice’ fares and service that make it an exciting option for many customers in Nassau County. Based on the location and other factors, the Air Show is a perfect opportunity for us to engage them.”

Coordinated in partnership with Reel Good Media Productions, the pop-up at the Bethpage Air Show will celebrate all things Breeze Airways. The booth will feature a mockup aircraft where passersby can snap a picture for their social media channels. An airport “street team” will be onsite to talk to visitors about Breeze Airways and its six non-stop flight destinations as well as its BreezeThru cities.

Plus, the booth will be hosting raffles for some must-have travel essentials, including new luggage, nose-canceling headphones, and more.

“Our message is ‘Six Seriously Nice Destinations on New York’s Seriously Nice Airline from New York’s Seriously Nice Airport,’ and our hashtag is ‘Feel that Summer Breeze’,” said LaRose-Arken. “The Airport booth area will also feature a traditional canopy for information and interaction. We hope Air Show guests will come by and enjoy the friendly vibe of the experience.”

The Bethpage Air Show will take place on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. For more information, visit bethpageairshow.com.