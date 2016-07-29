Corpse flower blooms at the New York Botanical Garden

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The corpse flower is in bloom — finally.

Anticipation has been high at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx. The Amorphophallus titanum, otherwise known as corpse flower, was expected to bloom last weekend. But the 6- to 8-foot flower did no such thing. And so the staff and flower lovers have been waiting, watching a live stream on corpse flower cam.

On Thursday, the rare flower started to bloom. The flower typically stays in bloom for 24 to 36 hours, according to the garden, so if you’d like to take a peek, head up to the Bronx now. But be wary, the corpse flower, while impressive to see, smells like rotting meat.

It is one of the largest flowers in the world and can grow up to 12 feet tall in its natural habitat, according to the garden. A young corpse flower takes 7 to 10 years to store enough energy to begin blooming.

The Botanical Garden got this particular flower in 2007. The last time a corpse flower bloomed at the Bronx garden was in 1939.

Visitors to the garden can see — and smell — the stinky flower inside the Enid A. Haupt Conservatory, on display in the Palms of the World Gallery.

It will wilt after about 36 hours, but the plant stays alive and can bloom again. But it could take as much as a decade to get there.