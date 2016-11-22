‘Hamilton’ cast to perform for free in NYC at W New York

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Attention “Hamilton” lottery losers: Here’s your chance to see a bit of the Broadway phenomenon for less than a Hamilton.

The cast will put on a free performance of songs from the musical at The Living Room at W New York in Times Square on Dec. 4, according to a news release. The event, hosted by actor Daniel J. Watts, will also feature special guests, which have not yet been announced — fingers crossed for a Lin-Manuel Miranda appearance.

The concert is part of the “Broadway at W New York” series, which has previously brought the casts of “Aladdin” and “Motown: The Musical” to the venue.

Broadway-themed cocktails will be available for purchase at the bar. Attendees looking for guaranteed entry — free entry is standing room only — can purchase a limited number of reserved seats for $20 a person.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. The Living Room at W New York is located at 1567 Broadway in Manhattan.