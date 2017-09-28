Long Island City breweries focus of new walking tour

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The new Long Island City brewery tour will stop at three breweries, with potential places including Fifth Hammer Brewery. Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police; Twitter via @109NYPD

Long Island City now has an official brewery crawl.

Starting Oct. 1, New York City Urban Adventures — the folks behind beer and food tours across the city — adds the Queens nabe to its roster, with three-hour guided walking tours that stop at three local breweries.

At each one, you’ll sample brews in the taprooms and see the beer-making facilities. To help line your stomach, pizza from a local pizzeria also will be provided.

The three breweries on any given tour might include Rockaway Brewing Co., Big Alice Brewing, Transmitter Brewing, LIC Beer Project, Fifth Hammer and the forthcoming Alewife.

Tours will be offered Wednesday through Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. for $82 per person (include beer tastings and pizza). Advance purchase required. For info and tickets, visit nycbrewerytour.com.