Some of the most beautiful natural settings in NY and its surroundings are only a two or under drive hour away. With the hot weather, swimming or basking by the lake is a welcome relief from the hot city.

Check out the 11 Swimming Lakes near NYC to visit this summer. Besides swimming, you will find fun activities such as hiking, camping, fishing, and more for the entire family to create memories this summer!

Before you go! Check out these safety tips!

If you want to go swimming in the city head to Roosevelt Island’s Beautiful Waterfront Pool Is Now Open for Summer 2022!

New York Lake Spots

Lake Welch Beach – Stony Point, NY

800 Kanawaukee Road, Stony Point

55min from Midtown Manhattan

This man-made lake finished in 1942 is ideal for you to stay fresh this summer and go swimming, fishing, boating. If you are in need of some rest, lie down and tan on the beach, which is the largest in Harriman State Park. After spending time in the lake, you can go to the adjacent Beaver Pond Campground where you will find picnic and camping areas as well as hiking trails.

Lake Tiorati Beach – Southfields, NY

2300 Seven Lakes Drive, Southfields

1h 5min from Midtown Manhattan

A memorable trip with the family awaits you at Lake Tiorati where you can swim all day, play in the sand, go fishing and more! There are also picnic and grilling areas for you to have a comfortable meal but make sure to bring some food as there are no concession stands. And if you want to stay for more than a day there is a campsite available. This is a very popular place in the summer so try to arrive early!

Canopus Lake – Carmel, NY

1498 Route 301, Carmel

1h 10min from Midtown Manhattan

Come to Canopus Lake to enjoy a nice summer day filled with fun. Here you will get to swim, build sandcastles and enjoy nature with your family. In this beautiful lake you can also rent a rowboat, go fishing or hike in the trails of Clarence Fahnestock Memorial State Park. For lunch time you can go make a picnic in the designated areas and if you are interested in visiting for several days bring your tents and camp!

Greenwood Lake – Warwick, NY

7 Windermere Avenue, Greenwood Lake

1h 15 min from Midtown Manhattan

If you are a resident of the Town of Warwick don’t miss out on visiting Greenwood Lake, which is the largest body of freshwater in Orange County, NY. Get a daily or seasonal pass (for Warwick’s residents only) and enjoy your summer in the sun, swimming and picnicking. Go play some volleyball with friends and family in the court and for the little ones there is also a children’s play area available so they have a fun time too! Please note that dogs are not allowed and children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Lake Taghkanic State Park – Ancram, NY

1528 Route 82, Ancram

2h from Midtown Manhattan

Swimming, fishing and biking are some of the various activities available at Lake Taghkanic where the whole family will find something fun to do! There are also areas for picnics, playgrounds and kayak and paddleboard rentals available. Plan your trip ahead of time and consider camping, bringing an RV or staying in a cabin in the campsite to enjoy many activities and create many memories with the family!

North-South Lake – Haines Falls, NY

County Route 18, Haines Falls

2h 20 min from Midtown Manhattan

Kick off this summer in the biggest and most popular state campground in the Catskill Forest Preserve, home of historical sites such as Alligator Rock and Kaaterskill Falls. This park with extraordinary views offers visitors two lakes and two beaches so they can spend a lot of time swimming and staying cool in the water, two picnic and grilling areas to show off your cooking skills, kayak and paddle boat rentals and much more. Other activities available include boating, fishing and hiking. This place definitely has it all for your family to have lots of fun this summer.

New Jersey Lake Spots

Lake Hopatcong – Landing, NJ

260 Lakeside Blvd., Landing, NJ 07850

1h from Midtown Manhattan

This summer come visit the largest lake in New Jersey where you can enjoy a day of swimming, hiking, fishing and much more for an unforgettable experience! Visitors can also play a soccer or basketball match and meet new friends in the park and for the little ones there are playgrounds available so they can have a fun time too. Here you will find activities for the whole family! You can get food at the concession stand or bring your own and picnic in the designated areas.

Lake Wawayanda – Hewitt, NJ

885 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt

1h 15min from Midtown Manhattan

Enjoy the breath-taking views at Lake Wawayanda where you will swim in freshwater or get a tan on the white sand beach. After swimming go grab a snack at the concession stand or bring your own food and picnic in the designated picnic areas where there is even a grilling area available! If you are looking for more activity you can bring your children to the playground or go for a hike. There is also a campsite to enjoy this place for many days, so go make your reservations now!

Lake Marcia – Sussex, NJ

1480 State Route 23, Wantage

1h 30min from Midtown Manhattan

Come visit the highest point in New Jersey this summer. Opening the 3rd week of June, take a swim at Lake Marcia in High Point State Park where you can also hike in the 50 miles of trail, camp or rent a cabin, have a picnic, go fishing and much more. This park has many activities so make sure to plan your trip ahead of time to make the most of it this summer!

Connecticut Lake Spots

Lake Waramaug State Park – New Preston, CT

30 Lake Waramaug Rd., New Preston

1h 50min from Midtown Manhattan

The picturesque setting of Lake Waramaug will blow you away. This summer don’t miss out on amazing views while swimming, camping, and fishing. You can also make a picnic and rent canoes or kayaks if you want more adventure. In the surroundings of Lake Waramaug there is also a farm, vineyard and gallery for you to visit.

Bantam Lake – Morris, CT

East Shore Dr., Morris

2h from Midtown Manhattan

Take a swim at Bantam Lake this summer or come practice one of the many water sports available in the park like skiing, rowing, sailing and more! Fishing and camping are also available in the beautiful scenery. And if you prefer the cold weather, the lake is also open in the winter for ice fishing and ice skating.

