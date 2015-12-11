Adoro Lei’s ‘Holiday Status Special’ celebrates your singledom this season

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Single this season?

Time to celebrate!

West Village Italian restaurant Adoro Lei (287 Hudson St.) — which translates to “I Adore Her” — is ready to bring on the solo pizza party.

If you can prove that you’re all alone this holiday season, as in, whipping out your Facebook or Instagram or Tinder profile provides evidence enough that you’re true love won’t be giving anything to you on the first day of Christmas, you can indulge in a whole pizza and cocktail for $25.

The “Merrily Seeking Mistletoe” special includes a Neapolitan pie topped with pesto, grape tomatoes, cauliflower and pecorino along with a glass of Silent Assasin punch made with Don Julio Reposado tequila, lemon, honey, Luxardo Marachino, pink grapefruit juice, absinthe and club soda.

For those who happen to be in a loving relationship right now, there’s also a special for you.

The “Celebrating With My Baby” special (bring your significant other or your child, it’s fine, probably) incudes a tomato, eggplant and smoked mozzerella wood-fired pizza and a glass of 2013 Sterling Pinot Noir, also $25.

Adoro Lei’s co-founder Lei Mike DiBugnara said he was inspired to create the special because he adores his customers, with guests ranging from couples to big groups to single people sitting at the bar dining alone. “The Holiday Status Special is designed to identify the guests current mode, and show adoration for one and all, he said. “We eany everyone who comes to our restaurant, under any circumstance, to feel the good vibes we direct towards them.”

The special runs through January 3rd, and @AdoroLei is encouraging guests to share their pictures of the special, whether to find a new dinner date or show off their happy relationship. Or just get in a good foodstagram, because we’re all just in a relationship with our phones anyway.