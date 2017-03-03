Amazon delivers Ample Hills ice cream now

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If you want to enjoy a wide selection of Ample Hills ice cream without leaving your apartment, you’re in luck — the beloved ice cream parlor is now selling four-packs of pints on Amazon.

“We heard you! We’re always looking for ways to share our ice cream with more people in more communities — and realize that the expensive shipping is a huge deterrent,” the local ice cream chain said on its website. “That’s why we are so excited to announce an exclusive offer with Amazon that includes FREE SHIPPING for all Amazon Prime members.”

It’s not quite instant satisfaction for ice cream cravings, though — the process is a bit more like FreshDirect than Seamless. The free Prime shipping is for two-day delivery; in a test addition to an Amazon Prime shopping cart for free delivery to a Manhattan address, Amazon noted the ice cream “may take an extra 1-2 days to ship” and projected a March 8 arrival. You can speed it up a day by splurging on one-day shipping.

Only select packs of four are available on Amazon — other combinations and flavors still can be ordered at amplehills.com, where shipping is a bit more pricey.

The pints are available in sets of four, priced between $44.88 and $46.32. Flavors include Peppermint Pattie, The Munchies (pretzel-infused ice cream with Ritz cracker clusters, potato chips, pretzels and mini M&Ms), Ooey Gooey Butter Cake, Chocolate Milk & Cookies, Butter Pecan Brittle, Coffee Toffee Coffee, PB Wins the Cup (vanilla with chocolate flakes and homemade peanut butter cups) and Snap, Mallow, Pop! (marshmallow ice cream with rice crispie clusters).

You can also diversify your ice cream holdings by ordering the four-packs comprised of staff picks or classic flavors.