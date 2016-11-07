Ample Hills’ ‘Gilmore Girls’ ice cream will fuel your Netflix binge

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Ample Hills has the perfect ice cream for “Gilmore Girls” fans to binge-eat while they binge-watch “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” on Netflix later this month: They Scoop Gilmores, Don’t They?

The flavor — a riff on a title of an old episode of the show — starts with coffee (but is it as good as Luke’s?) and chocolate pudding ice cream, with snickerdoodles and pink “Pop-Tart” sprinkles.

Ample Hills whipped up the sweet treat based on recommendations solicited on social media, and you can grab a scoop or a pint at all of the shop’s New York City locations beginning this week. If you need more ice cream to sustain your TV-watching marathon, consider the “Gilmore Girls”-themed four pack. It’ll include a pint of They Scoop Gilmores, Don’t They?, a pint of Where You Lead, I Will Marshmallow, a pint of coffee chocolate pudding, a pint of Snap, Mallow, Pop! and a pint of No Sleep Till Pumpkin. One randomly selected four-pack will also contain a pack of Red Vines — a “golden ticket,” Ample Hills said, that entitles its owner to a special prize.

It’s not the first time Ample Hills has celebrated television with ice cream. Last year, the company rolled out The Truth is in Here for the return of “The X-Files,” and it dished out scoops of Heisenberry to mourn the end of “Breaking Bad.”