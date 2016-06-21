Cocktail apps and delivery services make it easier to drink up

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Attention, cocktail lovers. If you’re looking for ways to enjoy drinks, from sliding up at a bar to making them at home, here are a few apps and services to know.

Hooch

Billed as the Classpass for drinking, this subscription app lets you receive one free drink a day at more than two dozen NYC venues, including Beautique, North River Fish Bar and Hunt & Fish Club. Available via the Apple Store and Google Play, subscriptions $9.99/month, $99/year; hooch.co

Instapour

With this on-demand delivery service, you can have cocktail kits delivered straight to your door within an hour from anywhere in NYC. Kits come with everything you need to make a drink, from booze and cocktail blends to garnishes and cocktail shakers. Now through the summer, for instance, you can order the Rosemary Rozay Collins Bombay Sapphire cocktail kit, featuring Bombay Sapphire Gin and Instapour’s Rosemary Rozay Cocktail Blend ($53, makes 8). FREE delivery; shop.instapour.com

Old Sport

Get recipes for drinks based on what you currently have in your liquor cabinet with this app. You can also see what you’re one ingredient away from making, in case you’re up for a trip to the grocery store. Available via the Apple Store, FREE; useoldsport.com