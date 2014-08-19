Momofuku celebrates 10 years with Noodle Bar anniversary menu

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

When David Chang opened Momofuku Noodle Bar 10 years ago, no one truly knew just how far his influence would extend. Indeed, no one knew that Chang would be largely responsible for the way people eat in 2014.

Yet here we are, Momofuku is an empire and ramen is the trendiest food around.

To celebrate, Chang is treating his loyal fans to some discontinued Noodle Bar menu items, which will be available thought August 24.

Some highlights:

Chicken & Egg, with rice, scallion, poached egg

Kimchi Stew, pork shoulder, roasted onions, rice cakes

Heirloom Tomatoes, with tofu, sherry vinaigrette, shiso

Spicy Miso Ramen, with smoked chicken, spinach, sesame

Roasted Corn, with miso butter, Benton’s bacon, radish

Momofuku Milk Bar’s Peaches ‘n’ Cream cookie was created in celebration of the anniversary, and if you know anything about Christina Tosi’s creative baking and cookie making, you know you need to try this, too.

A portion of the 10th anniversary proceeds will go towards Edible Schoolyard NYC.