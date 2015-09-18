Rainbow Doritos from It Gets Better celebrate LGBT pride with chips

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Crunching on this new snack will make you proud.

Doritos has partnered with It Gets Better Project to create a limited-edition bag of Doritos inspired by the LGBT pride flag, featuring red, orange, green, blue and purple tortilla chips.

While supplies last, the new Doritos will be sent to those who make a minimum $10 donation to It Gets Better, an organization with the mission of “communicating to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth around the world that it gets better, and to create and inspire the changes needed to make it better for them.”

“Taste the Rainbow” was already taken, but these new chips carry an almost as catchy slogan, “There’s nothing bolder than being yourself.”

The campaign will run through Oct.11, which is also National Coming Out Day.

And to chase down those limited-edition chips, pop open a bottle of OneHope Rainbow Glitter Sparkling Brut. Half of the profits from each purchase of the bubbly will go to The Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth.