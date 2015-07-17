The New York Times is seriously obsessed with peas

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Peas, stop. Photo Credit: La Cenita

What’s with the New York Times and peas?!

Just a few weeks after the newspaper erroneously suggested adding peas to guacamole, the Times Magazine is back again, suggesting that peas are a great tequila mixer.

Yes, vegetables and tequila in the same glass!

In an article entitled “Drink Your Vegetables”, drink columnist Rosie Schapp recommends a pea-soaked cocktail.

“Tequila mingles joyfully with other produce,” Schapp writes.

Dawn Kinstle, a bartender in South Slope — where else — has created a pea and tequila cocktail named the Chícharo Pea-­queño, “in which juice from the pods of English peas is combined with tequila, mint, lime and just a touch of salt to bright, refreshing and gorgeously green effect.”

Refreshing.

The recipe for the Chícharo Pea-­queño is published online– the recipe requires straining your own English peapod juice…–, if you dare to add some extra vitamins to your drinking regimen.

@NYTMag tweeted a picture of the Green Giant as “a previously unreleased photo of our editor in chief ” and we’re not entirely sure they’re joking.

#PeaGate