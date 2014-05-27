High Line gets Wi-Fi hot spot

The High Line is online — partially.

The elevated park in Chelsea will get a free Wi-Fi hot spot between 14th and 16th streets, AT&T announced Tuesday. AT&T is providing the service as part of the Wi-Fi in Parks program, which now has 21 locations across the five boroughs, including spots in major city parks.

“The popularity of Wi-Fi in the parks has exceeded our expectations and we will continue to look for new opportunities to meet the demands of our customers and all New Yorkers,” said Marissa Shorenstein, AT&T’s New York president.

Any parkgoer can access free Wi-Fi with a smartphone or tablet, regardless of their carrier, according to AT&T, the service provider for the three-year-old park program.

“We want everyone who comes to the High Line to have an experience that is meaningful,” Joshua David, co-founder and president of Friends of the High Line, said in a statement. “By adding this new Wi-Fi service to our wide range of programs and amenities, we have one more way of ensuring that our visitors get a fresh perspective on New York City when they come to the High Line.”