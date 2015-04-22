Louboutin Nails are the new way to turn hands into feet

Finally, there’s a new way to make your fingernails look more like footwear.

Louboutin Nails, or #LouboutinNails, are trending among beauty bloggers and nail art amateurs.

Mimicking a classic Louboutin heel which has a red lining underneath the sole, Louboutin Nails paint the underside of a fingernail, i.e the part the no one sees and is never painted in traditional manicures, bright red.

While women have been DIY painting the bottoms of their off-brand footwear red for as long as red paint and Loubitouns have been for sale, this is a new trend in trying to emulate a pair of $1200 stilletos.

Perhaps using a $50 bottle of Christian Louboutin nail polish makes the style more legitimate to Loubitoun fans, but we’re hoping this under-nail-pedicure never becomes a thing.