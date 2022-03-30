New York City ranks 2nd in a study revealing the world’s most disability-friendly cities

New York City ranks second in the world for the most disability-friendly city, according to a new study.

The study ranked over 20 of the world’s most visited cities, including factors such as wheelchair accessibility, disabled parking spaces and airport accessibility.

Tied with Amsterdam in second place, New York has the highest percentage with 36% of hotels that are wheelchair accessible, even JFK being a disabled-friendly airport. The report also found that 25% of New York City’s restaurants and 38% of the city’s “things to do” activities were accessible for wheelchair users.

Ranking as the most accessible city overall is Dublin. Other cities that made a list for their accessibility were Los Angeles, Paris and London. LA had 96% of car parks with disabled spaces, Berlin with 43% of wheelchair-friendly attractions and Florence with 51% of wheelchair accessibility at restaurants.

For the full report, visit, https://www.money.co.uk/mortgages/accessible-cities.