New York Fashion Week photo shoot event lets you be the model, no experience required

Even if your modeling experience starts and ends with selfies.

Get a professional model shot taken during New York Fashion Week that’ll make that selfie stick Instagram post seem so last season.

A pop-up event in Chelsea, organized by NYFW’s sponsor, Lexus and Interview Magazine, will put you in front of the camera on the set of a real photo shoot for free this weekend.

“New York Fashion Week is notorious for being a very exclusive, closed-door event only open to fashion industry insiders,” Greg Kitzens, general manager of Lexus marketing, said. “We took a step back and thought, ‘How can we bring this to life for the public and give them that full insider experience?’ ”

The answer: The inaugural Set in Motion photo pop-up. Guest “models” will have Polaroids taken upon entering the shoot — something NYFW models are privy to at open casting calls and go-sees. But don’t worry, these judgment-free photos will only serve as your ticket into the event.

Polaroid in tow, you’ll head to the Green Room lounge, where hair and makeup experts will provide quick touch ups, like tousling that pony or straightening that loose curl.

From there, you’ll step on the set of your own photo shoot and channel your inner “Top Model” size for fashion photographer Hao Zeng. Though the set is still in the process of being built, the event promises a slick, high-fashion vibe that puts you next to a new $92,000 Lexus LC 500.

As soon as you nail your look, you’ll be able to choose your favorite shot and show it off to your friends via social media and take home a printable copy.

Expect the whole process, from Polaroid to printing, to take just under an hour.

The Lexus: Set in Motion event will take place at 459 W. 14th St. between Ninth and 10th avenues on Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.