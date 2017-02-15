Paris Hilton keeps NYFW crowd waiting at Vivienne Tam runway show

The Hilton girls may not be sitting front-row at New York Fashion Week quite as much these days compared to their heyday in the noughties, but they still have pull — as Vivienne Tam’s show-goers learned after the lights went down and then they waited … and waited … and waited for the show to start.

What’s the hold-up?

Soon, a frazzled PR gal was seen hustling down the runway, desperately looking for a bit of untaken real estate in the front row. (There was none). Several folks had to scooch aside to make way for … ahh, here she is, Paris herself, coming out from backstage and striding down the runway as if part of the show.

Truth be told, she looked great, in a Tam butterfly-print dress, doing her coy Marilyn Monroe poses for photographers later.

“All girls like butterflies,” she said. Fair enough, Paris, but next time—say hey to Viv after the show.