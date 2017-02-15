Quantcast
Paris Hilton keeps NYFW crowd waiting at Vivienne Tam runway show

Joseph V. Amodio
February 15, 2017
The Hilton girls still have pull at NYFW.

The Hilton girls may not be sitting front-row at New York Fashion Week quite as much these days compared to their heyday in the noughties, but they still have pull — as Vivienne Tam’s show-goers learned after the lights went down and then they waited … and waited … and waited for the show to start.

What’s the hold-up?

Soon, a frazzled PR gal was seen hustling down the runway, desperately looking for a bit of untaken real estate in the front row. (There was none). Several folks had to scooch aside to make way for … ahh, here she is, Paris herself, coming out from backstage and striding down the runway as if part of the show.

Truth be told, she looked great, in a Tam butterfly-print dress, doing her coy Marilyn Monroe poses for photographers later.

“All girls like butterflies,” she said. Fair enough, Paris, but next time—say hey to Viv after the show.

