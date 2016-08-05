Urban Outfitters in NYC partners with Best Friends, funds cat adoption costs

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Shopping at Urban Outfitters just got a whole lot cuter.

On Saturday, shoppers will get the chance to adopt a cat or kitten for free at 10 Urban Outfitter locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Partnering with Best Friends Animal Society, Urban Outfitters is funding the adoption costs of 125 cats and kittens.

Best Friends is a no-kill sanctuary for animals. The cats that will be available for adoption Saturday have been rescued from city shelters, Best Friends spokesman Eric Rayvid said.

Rayvid said adopting a cat on Saturday will save two lives. “It’ll save the animal that is adopted and another that will be pulled out of a shelter into our program,” he said.

If you are ready for a new pet in your life, plan to have a valid form of ID and your lease or a letter from your landlord showing that you are allowed to have pets in your apartment. Best Friends also asks that all people who will be living with the pet be present.

Here are the participating Urban Outfitters:

521 Fifth Ave.

New York, NY

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1333 Broadway, Herald Square

New York, NY

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

526 Ave. of the Americas

New York, NY

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

628 Broadway

New York, NY

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

999 Third Ave.

New York, NY

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1511 Third Ave.

New York, NY

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2633 Broadway

New York, NY

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

162 Second Ave.

New York, NY

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

182 Broadway, World Trade Center

New York, NY

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

166 Atlantic Ave.

Brooklyn, NY

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.