Santa sweater will break the Internet

Looks like Santa’s being naughty this year.

Yet another pop culture ugly holiday sweater is here to reel in compliments this Christmas.

Tipsy Elves’ — yes, that’s a real brand — newest holiday garment pictures Santa all jolly and Kim Kardashian like, holding a pint of milk while blancing a glass on his bottom.

Santa’s libation of choice isn’t champagne, believe it or not.

Yes, this illustration alludes to the infamous PAPER magazine cover from November 2014, though we’re not sure Mrs. Claus would approve of the depiction.

This “compelling and awkward” sweater, as described by the Tipsy Elves, retails for $74.95 in women’s sizes S-XXL.

Admirers are advised to order the holiday top before the Internet breaks. Again.