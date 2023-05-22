Nordstrom flagship teams up with Sight Unseen for new decorating pop-up

Nordstrom’s flagship location has paired up with the online magazine Sight Unseen to celebrate the launch of the site’s new book, “How to Live With Objects.”

The pop-up officially opened to the public on May 16 with a curated collection of items to shop through, including artisanal pieces that can elevate any space.

Written by Sight Unseen cofounders Monica Khemsurov and Jill Singer, “How to Live With Objects” shows how in a modern home, it matters more that it’s authentically personal and filled with beloved objects rather than if the interior is perfectly appointed. The themes in the book are represented in the pop-up, utilizing items that are approachable and accessible for shoppers.

Brands that are included in the pop-up are Ara Thorose, Arvo Ray, Bower, Casa Shop, Malcolm Majer, Michal Cihlar, Mike Ruiz, Mock Studio, Pattern Play, Sean Gerstley, Sophie Lou Jacobsen, Steven Bukowski, Sticky Glass, Suuuper Saturday, Thévoz-Choquet for Bestcase x Sight Unseen, Umberto Bellardo Ricci, Upstate, and Upton.

The limited-time pop-up will be available at Nordstrom, located at 225 W 57th St., through mid-June.